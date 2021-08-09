Rights groups claim that Nepal’s conservation policies have abused indigenous peoples.

According to Amnesty International and a local activist group, Nepal’s indigenous peoples have been subjected to human rights violations such as torture and unlawful killings as a result of the country’s conservation programs.

Almost a fourth of the Himalayan nation’s land has been designated as protected, and the government’s conservation efforts – particularly for tigers and rhinos – have been lauded as a triumph on a global scale.

However, indigenous peoples have been “forcibly evicted” from their ancestral lands, according to the research, which was released on the International Day of Indigenous Peoples by Amnesty International and the Community Self-Reliance Centre.

In a statement, Amnesty International’s Deputy South Asia Director Dinushika Dissanayake said, “That achievement has come at a heavy price for the country’s indigenous peoples, who have lived in and depended on these protected regions for generations.”

According to Dissanayake, Nepalese governments have utilized a conservation policy that “severely hampered (indigenous peoples’) capacity to acquire traditional foods, medicinal plants, and other resources” since the 1970s.

“Heavy-handed enforcement of these policies has resulted in numerous cases of torture or other ill-treatment, as well as unlawful killings,” according to the report. A spokesman for Nepal’s Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation said the agency had not yet read the report, but that the government aimed to “minimize” conflict between laws and indigenous rights.

Raj Kumar Chepang, who died in Chitwan National Park in July last year after allegedly being beaten by army officers, is included in the report, which includes interviews with community members, activists, and officials.

According to the story, the 26-year-old was picking snails with six other members of the indigenous Chepang tribe who have lived in Chitwan’s woods for generations when they were allegedly confronted and beaten.

One of the six people, Santosh Chepang, informed the report’s writers that Raj Kumar was unable to walk properly when going home.

“His condition worsened, and he died,” the rights groups said, adding that rules should be changed to limit detentions and the army’s use of force in protected regions.

CSRC executive director Jagat Basnet stated, “Nepal’s government must recognize indigenous peoples’ rights to their ancestral lands and allow them to return.”

Indigenous peoples should be incorporated in conservation efforts, with alternative housing and land provided to individuals who lose their homes as a result of national park creation, according to the research.