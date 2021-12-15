Richardson replaces Hazlewood in the Adelaide Test after Warner passed his fitness test.

Australia captain Pat Cummins said Wednesday that dynamic opener David Warner will play despite the pain in the second Ashes Test against England, while Jhye Richardson was named to replace Josh Hazlewood.

Warner struck 94 in the first innings of the first Test in Brisbane, but he didn’t field or bat in Australia’s second innings due to injured ribs from England’s attack.

Cummins, 35, padded up in the Adelaide Oval nets on Tuesday evening and cried out in pain, but he vowed he would play the day-night Test commencing Thursday.

“He’ll be right,” Cummins said. “He had a bat yesterday and batted with a little discomfort, but knowing Davey, he won’t miss this one.”

“Once the adrenaline comes in, he’ll be fine.

“Batting in the nets is one thing; walking out in front of a raucous crowd is quite another.

He added of the flamboyant player, who will open the innings alongside Marcus Harris, “He’s played close to 90 Tests and I’m sure a lot of them have been played in discomfort.”

Richardson was picked as a replacement for Hazlewood, who was ruled out this week with a side strain, in Cummins’ squad that thrashed England by nine wickets at the Gabba last week.

Richardson, a right-arm quick bowler, was in competition with Michael Neser and will add to his two Test appearances, commanding the attack alongside Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Nathan Lyon on a pitch where Australia has won all five Tests played under lights.

Cummins added, “We really think Jhye is firing and we’re very happy to see him out there.”

“Josh leaves a large hole to fill, but we’re certain that Jhye will step right in.”

Hazlewood’s departure is a significant blow. The paceman has a 32-wicket pink-ball record at 19.90, including an astonishing 5-8 when India were all out for just 36 in their second innings at Adelaide a year ago.

Richardson, on the other hand, has been in blistering form for Western Australia in the first four matches of the Sheffield Shield season, collecting 23 wickets at an average of 13.43 in four games.

In early 2019, the 25-year-old claimed five wickets in his debut Test against Sri Lanka, which was contested under lights at the Gabba.

However, he has spent the majority of his time since then healing from a catastrophic shoulder dislocation and the surgeries that followed.

England's starting lineup has yet to be announced.