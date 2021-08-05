Richard Trumka, the powerful President of the AFL-CIO Union Federation, has died at the age of 72.

Richard Trumka, the president of the AFL-CIO and a powerful voice for labor rights in the United States, died of a heart attack on Thursday. He was 72 years old at the time.

Trumka was a significant voice in many Washington disputes and a Democratic ally for many.

The precise time and place of death remain unknown.

Sen. Charles Schumer, D-New York, announced his death on the Senate floor.

“America’s working people have lost a strong warrior at a time when we most needed him,” Schumer added.

In 2009, Trumka, a former coal miner, was elected president of the AFL-CIO. With more than 50 labor unions representing 12.5 million members, the federation is the largest in the United States.

Trumka’s career has been defined by decades of battling for workers’ rights. During the epidemic, he was a prominent figure, advising many White House officials on how to reopen a battered economy during the global crisis.

Trumka served as the AFL-secretary-treasurer, CIO’s the organization’s second-highest official, prior to becoming president. He also served as the president of the United Mine Workers of America.

In a statement, the AFL-CIO stated, “He was a relentless champion of workers’ rights, workplace safety, worker-centered trade, democracy, and so much more.” “We will pour everything we have into establishing an economy, society, and democracy that raises up every working family and community, standing on Rich’s shoulders.”