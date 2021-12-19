Richard Rogers is a sculptor of cityscapes.

Richard Rogers, a British architect, constructed a number of landmark projects around the world, including the famous multi-colored, pipe-covered Pompidou cultural center in Paris and the “Cheesegrater” in London.

According to his spokesman, Rogers died Saturday night at the age of 88, as reported by the Press Association in the United Kingdom. One of his sons confirmed his death to the New York Times, however no cause was given.

Rogers, an Italian immigrant who won the Pritzker Prize in 2007, was a significant member in the “High Tech” architectural school, which also included Norman Foster and Renzo Piano.

They co-founded a hyper-modern style that highlighted machines and technology while undermining aesthetic ideals to reveal structural practicalities.

His other notable constructions include the three-towered Lloyd’s of London headquarters, which likewise mirrored his inside-out design, and the Millennium Dome, both in London.

In the BBC television series “The Brits Who Built the Modern World,” which aired in 2014, Foster and Rogers were portrayed as the leaders of a generation of 1930s-born architects who helped design the modern landscapes of London, Paris, Hong Kong, New York, and other cities.

His father was a doctor, while his mother was a former pupil of James Joyce, the famous Irish author. The family left Mussolini’s dictatorship in 1938 and moved in England.

It was an awful day in London. The family had been comfortably middle-class in Italy, but they had been demoted to a single-room flat with a coin-operated heating system due to their move.

In his book “A Place for All People,” published in 2017, Rogers remarked, “Life has gone from color to black-and-white.”

It didn’t get any easier at school, either. Rogers admitted to being dyslexic to the Guardian newspaper in 2017 at a time when there was no diagnostic for the ailment that “was called dumb.” “I was weeping myself to sleep every night – years of unhappiness,” he said in his book. He dropped out of school in 1951 with no qualifications and was admitted into the Architectural Association School in London, which is known for its modernism, after finishing his army national service.

In 1962, he received his bachelor’s degree from Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, where he met fellow Brit Norman Foster.

They returned to England in 1964 and, with their spouses, founded the architecture firm “Team 4”, which became known for its technology-inspired designs.

Rogers met Renzo Piano, an Italian architect, in 1968 and the two had a desire to build a flexible, anti-monumental architecture.

Rogers met Renzo Piano, an Italian architect, in 1968 and the two had a desire to build a flexible, anti-monumental architecture.

According to Rogers, the piano is "my dearest companion, virtually my sibling."