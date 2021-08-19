Richard Enthoven is a billionaire and the owner of Nando’s.

Richard Enthoven is a billionaire from South Africa with a wide range of commercial interests. Nando’s, the world-famous multinational fast-food restaurant that specializes in flame-grilled peri-peri style chicken and has over 1,200 locations in 30 countries, is one of them.

The Australian-based Hollard Insurance Group, which includes Hollard Insurance, Hollard Financial Services, and Real Insurance, is led by the billionaire entrepreneur. According to Bloomberg, Enthoven had a net worth of $1.1 billion in 2015, a huge wealth that could have risen greatly since then.

Enthoven worked for American International Group’s (AIG) South American operations as a regional underwriting assistant. He used to work for United Financial Casualty Company as a project manager. According to Insurance Business Mag, the entrepreneur came to Sydney in 1999 and founded Hollard, which has since developed dramatically to become one of the biggest companies in the Australian industry.

In 2017, the millionaire was also named president and chairman of Australia’s Insurance Council, a post he held for two years. Enthoven is presently the chair of the ICA’s financial inclusion committee and a member of the Head Over Heels advisory board, which supports women-owned enterprises.

In 2019, Enthoven sold his Point Pier waterfront home for $21.8 million. The real estate purchase was one of only five for more than $20 million in that year. According to Real Estate Australia, the billionaire acquired the house with his wife, Karen Enthoven, for $18 million in 2015.

The house features five bedrooms and five bathrooms, as well as a large living area with a simple white style. The property’s façade is decorated with glass windows that provide the owners with a magnificent view of the surroundings.

However, Nando’s recently had to close a number of locations in the United Kingdom due to a lack of the fast-food chain’s famous peri-peri chicken. According to a spokeswoman for the company, about 45 outlets in England, Scotland, and Wales were closed on Wednesday.

Employees have already been dispatched to try to obtain chickens from suppliers in order to ease the shortfall, according to the company. Nando’s is the latest restaurant brand in the United Kingdom to have a supply constraint due to a labor shortage. According to CNN, the main issue that led to the crisis was chicken distributors in the United Kingdom.