Rhode Taps Mecca for Australia and New Zealand Retail Debut

Hailey Bieber’s beauty label Rhode has confirmed Mecca as its exclusive brick-and-mortar partner for its long-awaited expansion into Australia and New Zealand, marking a strategic shift from its North American retail model as the brand enters one of the world’s most competitive beauty markets.

The launch will roll out in stages. Rhode products will go on sale online via rhodeskin.com and in-store at Mecca’s flagship locations on Bourke Street in Melbourne and George Street in Sydney on February 12, 2026. From February 13, the range will be available across most Mecca stores throughout Australia and New Zealand, rapidly extending the brand’s physical footprint in the region.

Founded in 2022, Rhode has grown at exceptional speed, driven by minimalist formulations that blur skincare and makeup and by a strong social media presence. The company reported more than US$200 million in sales last year and was acquired by e.l.f. Beauty in a deal valuing the brand at approximately US$1 billion. Industry sources say Australia has ranked highest on Rhode’s international waitlist, with demand described as “white-hot” ahead of the official launch.

Why Mecca, not Sephora

In the United States and Canada, Rhode has relied on Sephora to deliver scale and omnichannel reach. In Australasia, however, the brand opted for Mecca, widely regarded as the region’s most influential beauty retailer. According to brand tracking data from Tracksuit, Mecca leads the category locally with 72% awareness, 43% consideration and 14% preference, outperforming both the category average and Sephora’s regional results.

Connor Archbold, chief executive and co-founder of Tracksuit, said the decision reflects a different set of priorities. In comments to Inside Retail, he noted that while Sephora helps Rhode grow volume in North America, partnering with Mecca in Australia and New Zealand sends a signal about brand positioning and cultural alignment rather than pure distribution.

The demographic overlap is also significant. Tracksuit’s data shows Mecca’s core customer base, aged 18 to 44, closely matches the audience that has powered Rhode’s rise globally. Local fans have been preparing for the launch for months, building online carts, sharing TikTok videos and even asking friends to bring products back from overseas trips, a level of pent-up demand that allowed Rhode to be selective about its retail partner.

Loyalty strength, and its risks

A key pillar of Mecca’s influence is its Beauty Loop loyalty program, which has grown to around 4.3 million members. The program functions as both a sampling platform and a trusted recommendation channel, collecting detailed customer data and encouraging shoppers to trial new brands introduced by the retailer.

That trust, however, has recently been tested. On January 17, 2026, Mecca faced a social media backlash after offering what many customers viewed as a low-value tote bag as a loyalty reward. Reporting from Meyka AI PTY LTD showed that some high-spending members felt the reward did not reflect their level of loyalty, sparking widespread criticism online and highlighting how quickly sentiment can shift when perceived value falls short.

Retail analysts warn that such moments can have tangible effects, including reduced store visits, weaker conversion and lower repeat purchasing. In response, retailers may be forced to increase rewards, add samples or run more promotional events, measures that can help stabilise traffic but often pressure margins.

The episode has been cited as a cautionary example for other loyalty-driven beauty markets, including the UK, where programs such as Boots Advantage Card, Superdrug Health & Beautycard and Sephora UK’s schemes play a central role in driving basket size and repeat spend. Analysts say investors are increasingly watching metrics such as redemption rates, churn, social sentiment and promotional intensity to gauge longer-term impacts.

For Rhode, the partnership with Mecca goes beyond distribution. The staggered launch is designed to reward superfans first while ensuring rapid nationwide access, supported by Mecca’s service-led retail model with in-store discovery and sampling. The approach reflects a broader industry trend toward treating retailers as brand-building partners rather than simple sales channels.

Archbold predicts that over the next five years, more brands will measure the success of such partnerships not only by revenue but by their effect on brand health and consumer trust. For Rhode, which leans heavily on founder credibility and digital engagement, embedding itself within Mecca’s community-first ecosystem could prove decisive as celebrity beauty brands continue to rise, and fall, at speed.