Revolution, Poverty, and Cigars in Nicaragua

Nicaragua, Central America’s poorest country, is holding a presidential election on Sunday after three years of political turmoil.

Daniel Ortega, a former rebel turned longstanding leader, retaliated harshly against protestors asking for his resignation in 2018, and has since imprisoned a slew of opponents.

Apart from politics, the country is known for its volcanoes and cigars, among other things.

Nicaragua gained independence from Spain in 1821, but the United States invaded the country from 1927 to 1933. Augusto Sandino, the leader of one of Latin America’s first guerrilla forces, spearheaded the resistance against Washington.

His popularity grew in Latin America, where he became a symbol of resistance to American imperialism.

Despite this, he was assassinated in 1934, just a year after the occupation ended, on the instructions of the Somoza family, who gained control in 1936 and ruled until the dynasty was overthrown more than four decades later.

Anastasio Somoza, the last of the family’s three dictators, was deposed in 1979 by the Sandinista movement, a guerrilla group named after Sandino that included the Ortega brothers, Daniel, who assumed political control at the time, and Humberto, the army chief.

In the 1980s, the US aided insurgents against the Sandinista government, which was backed by the Soviet Union.

Before a ceasefire was established in 1990, shortly after Ortega was defeated at the polls, the civil war cost up to 50,000 lives and wrecked the economy.

In 2006, Ortega was re-elected president, and in 2014, the country’s constitution was amended to eliminate presidential term restrictions.

Despite an opposition boycott, he campaigned for president in 2016 alongside his wife Rosario Murillo, who was elected vice president.

While the Sandinistas are still in power, the major opposition is made up of ex-guerrillas who reject the governing power couple’s dominance.

Nicaragua has developed a name for itself in the cigar business, despite the fact that agriculture and livestock are the country’s main economic activities and coffee is its biggest export.

It surpassed the Dominican Republic as the world’s greatest cigar exporter in 2018, with $255 million in exports.

Nicaragua has had a spectacular ascent since the advent of businesspeople fleeing Cuba’s socialist revolution in 1959, when the country’s cigar industry was created.

Since the end of the civil war in 1991, the sector has grown significantly, and it is one of the few industries in Nicaragua that has thrived despite the political and economic crisis that gripped the country in 2018.

Nicaragua produces cigars in 70 factories with investors from Greece, Italy, and Canada.