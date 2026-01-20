Revo Hospitality Group Files for Insolvency, Shocking Europe’s Hotel Industry

Revo Hospitality Group, Europe’s largest multi-brand hotel operator, has filed for insolvency, sending shockwaves through the continent’s hospitality sector. The move, which was filed on January 16, 2026, at the Charlottenburg District Court in Berlin, impacts approximately 140 companies and 125 hotels across Germany and Austria. This development comes as the company grapples with mounting financial challenges after years of rapid expansion and rising operational costs.

Rapid Growth and Operational Strain

Founded in 2008 with a single hotel in Leipzig, Revo quickly expanded its portfolio, reaching 51 properties by 2020. Following the pandemic, the company accelerated its growth, acquiring over 250 hotels across 12 European countries and 146 cities. Its portfolio includes a mix of proprietary brands like Hyperion, Vagabond Club, and Aedenlife, alongside international chains such as Hilton, Marriott, Accor, and IHG. However, its aggressive expansion outpaced the company’s ability to integrate and manage the rapidly growing network.

As reported by Metro, internal inefficiencies, coupled with rising operational costs and weaker-than-expected demand, created a perfect storm. By September 2025, the company was already struggling with payment issues. This situation worsened when hotel occupancy in 2025 fell short of internal forecasts, leaving a significant revenue gap. Furthermore, rising wages, fueled by increases in minimum wage laws, and surging costs for rent, energy, and food, drained the company’s liquidity, leaving it unable to cover operational expenses through cash flow or borrowing.

In response to these financial difficulties, Revo’s strategic partner, Accor, temporarily suspended booking systems for Revo-managed hotels. This unusual move was seen as a severe warning sign in the industry, as it typically occurs when companies have missed payment deadlines for an extended period. Despite this, after the insolvency filing, the booking systems were reactivated, allowing for continued reservations at the affected hotels.

Restructuring Plans and Industry Fallout

As part of its restructuring process, Revo has assured its approximately 5,500 employees across the affected hotels that their jobs will be secure at least through March 2026. The company has also applied for pre-financing from Germany’s Federal Employment Agency to ensure salaries can be paid during the restructuring phase.

Legal experts Gordon Geiser and Benedikt de Bruyn from GT Restructuring have been appointed to manage the group’s restructuring efforts. They will work closely with stakeholders, including property owners, banks, and suppliers, to develop a sustainable recovery plan. The goal is to divest non-profitable assets and transfer profitable parts of the company to new investors, completing the restructuring process by summer 2026.

Revo’s high-quality hotel portfolio remains attractive to private equity firms and competing hotel groups, although the company’s real estate and supplier partners face significant risks. Unsecured creditors, such as service providers and property owners, could face steep losses, with industry recovery rates often hovering around 15% of the original claims, according to industry observers.

The insolvency filing has also sparked broader concerns across Europe’s hotel sector. The collapse of Revo is expected to trigger further consolidation in the market, as banks and investors reevaluate the sustainability of large-scale hotel operators. Revo’s crisis illustrates the risks of rapid growth and underscores the importance of operational integration and financial stability in an increasingly volatile market.

For consumers, the immediate impact may be less severe, with bookings through March 2026 likely to be honored. However, travelers are encouraged to check directly with hotels, as ownership or management changes could affect their reservations. Those who booked with credit cards may be able to claim chargebacks or Section 75 protections if services are not delivered as expected.

Revo’s troubles reflect a broader trend of distress within the travel and hospitality industry. Other companies, including Regen Central Ltd and Jetline Holiday, have also faced insolvency in recent weeks, as the sector struggles with rising costs and shifting consumer demand. Despite these challenges, the self-administration process offers hope for a recovery, allowing Revo to stabilize its operations and potentially attract an investor to rescue the company. Whether Revo can recover as a leaner, more efficient player in the market, or if it will be sold off in pieces, remains to be seen. The coming months will determine the future of the company and the wider hotel industry in Europe.