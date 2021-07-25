Reviewers Love These 11 Vacuums Under $400

It can be difficult to choose the proper vacuum for your home because there are so many options: Robot? Canister? Upright? Smart? Fortunately, reviewers make it simple to narrow down your options and select the best option for you.

Here are a few of the most popular. As is customary, pricing may change over time as things go on sale.

CleanView Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner by Bissell

Pet owners are well aware that hair, dander, and grime accumulate on floors, carpets, area rugs, and just about any other surface in their home. The Bissell CleanView Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner has received rave reviews. Its 13.5-inch wide cleaning path cleans any surface from edge to edge. This is attributed to the power-up and debris-locking triple-action brush roll, swivel, and scatter-free technology. The vacuum has a pet hair corner tool and an easy-to-empty 1.0-liter dirt container on the bottom. This vacuum cleaner is 17.66 pounds and is 13 inches by 14 inches by 44.5 inches.

“It’s quite light and has great suction! One Amazon customer said, “I had a Dyson many years ago and missed it…until this arrived.” “I’d never trade this in for anything, and it’s only [a little over]$100! What could possibly go wrong?”

Amazon has it for $109.99.

iFloor3 Wet/Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Tineco’s iFloor3 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner is easy to use and cleans in one step. In one action, vacuum and clean your hardwood, laminate, linoleum, marble, and stone floors. The strong suction collects all of the trash and then dries the floor. Its self-cleaning technology can be activated with just one button press. It’s only 9.9 pounds and measures 11.3 inches by 10 inches by 42.3 inches.

One Amazon customer stated, “This Tineco is a game changer for us because we no longer have to compromise between time and cleanliness.” “Even if the floor appears to be clean to the human eye, the Tineco’s dirty water tank tells a different story, and you’ll be cleaning gunk you didn’t realize was there (especially if you have an older hardwood floor with gaps between the boards).”

Amazon has it at $299.99.

Upright Shark Navigator Deluxe Vacuum

When you need it, the Shark Navigator Deluxe Upright Vacuum can be used as a canister. This is a condensed version of the information.