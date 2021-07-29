Reverse Mask Policy at Disney World and Disneyland: Everything You Need To Know

Disney (DIS) has reversed its face mask policy, forcing all guests, whether or not they have been vaccinated, to wear masks in all enclosed areas.

For all guests ages 2 and up, the new mask policy takes effect on Friday at both Disney World in Orlando, Fla., and Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.

The mask restriction is in force when “entering and throughout various attractions, as well as in enclosed transit vehicles, including shuttles and buses,” according to Disney’s website. Face coverings are optional for park visitors in outdoor communal spaces, according to the entertainment company.

The policy shift comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention amended its face mask guidelines for fully vaccinated people on Tuesday, recommending that people wear masks inside where COVID-19 transmissibility is “high” or “considerable.”

The CDC also released a map to help Americans figure out which parts of the country were considered high or significant risk areas for the virus’s spread.

On June 15, Disney World removed the face mask requirement for properly vaccinated guests, but did not require proof of vaccination. It continues to prescribe masks for visitors to its theme parks who have not yet taken the COVID vaccine.

According to Disney’s website, an appropriate mask should have at least two layers of permeable material and should not have any valves, mesh material, or holes.

According to CNN, Disney’s statement came after Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings declared the county to be in “crisis situation.” According to USA Today, Demings declared a state of emergency, requiring all public and private sector employers to use face masks indoors.

“These figures are incredible. In Orange County, we’re seeing about 1,000 new instances per day,” he said. “Those were the figures at their highest point last year.”

During the COVID epidemic, Disney parks were shuttered to prevent the virus from spreading. Disney World reopened on July 11, 2020, although Disneyland was closed for a longer period of time, not reopening until April 30, 2021.

As of premarket hours on Thursday, Disney shares were trading at $179.58, up 48 cents, or 0.27 percent.