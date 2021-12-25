Returning Christmas Gifts To Amazon in 2021: How To Return Christmas Gifts To Amazon

Without a doubt, you received numerous gifts from Amazon this year, but there is no assurance that they included everything on your wish list. So, what if you had something you didn’t care for and wanted to return? A gift can be returned to Amazon for a refund or credit. This is what you must do.

On your computer or laptop, go to the Amazon Returns Center. You’ll need an Amazon account to sign in because you’ll be requested to do so. If you don’t already have one, you’ll need to make one.

The order number for the item you want to return must then be entered. This is a 17-digit code found on the packing slip or on the digital gift receipt.

If you don’t have the necessary equipment,