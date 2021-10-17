Retailers in the United States are scrambling ahead of the holiday season.

With the pandemic looming, American households may be forced to make due with a sparse holiday season, missing out on some of their favorite things that have vanished from store shelves.

Even as demand soars as the world’s largest economy reopens, US merchants are scrambling to avoid putting a damper on the festivities, taking unprecedented steps to overcome a slew of supply chain challenges.

Walmart and other big box retailers have taken the most radical actions, chartering their own ships to avoid long waits at West Coast ports.

Other alternatives include bringing in goods early in the season, starting holiday marketing earlier, and switching from ships to air freight.

“Over the last 30 days, a lot of organizations have decided that we need to shift modes,” said Neel Jones Shah, worldwide head of air freight at Flexport, a freight forwarding company.

“Either they pivot to air or they’re going to miss the entire sales season.”

Nonetheless, Scott Case, a logistics industry veteran and the founder of Chicago-based Position: Global, warned that “there will be notable gaps in what is available to customers this holiday season,” despite these steps.

Retailers are attempting to anticipate for this as well, devising techniques to alleviate or mitigate disappointment when popular things sell out.

On the plus side, consumer activity remains strong, as evidenced by US retail sales figures reported on Friday, which showed yet another unexpected increase in September.

“From a demand standpoint, it will be a fantastic holiday season,” said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, who predicts that because to the restricted supply, retailers would offer less deals to entice shoppers than in the past.

Retailers are dealing with manufacturing disruptions at key sites in Asia where local governments have implemented lockdowns due to Covid-19, on top of the backlog at ports, which has seen ships lined up waiting to empty their containers.

They also have a shortage of front-line personnel, making it difficult to hire enough seasonal labor.

These supply chain bottlenecks drew the attention of finance ministers meeting in Washington last week.

President Joe Biden announced a commitment by the Los Angeles Port to labor 24 hours a day at the White House.

Trade groups like as the National Retail Federation have been urging people to purchase early this season in order to capitalize on the publicity surrounding the issue.

Nonetheless, “there will be some tremendous shortages,” according to Terry Esper, a logistics professor. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.