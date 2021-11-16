Retailers in the United States are optimistic, which is helping to boost global stock prices.

Even while inflation fears linger, a slew of positive news about the US economy, including stronger-than-expected retail sales figures, buoyed equities throughout the world on Tuesday.

All three major Wall Street indices ended the day with significant gains, as traders celebrated reports that consumers spent freely in October, while homebuilders remained optimistic and car output improved.

It came after favorable closes in Europe and Asia, with the dollar strengthening and gold and oil falling.

Despite global supply chain snarls that have fueled inflation and produced shortages, consumers in the world’s largest economy have a positive outlook, as seen by a 1.7 percent increase in retail sales last month and excellent earnings announcements from big-box retailers Walmart and Home Depot.

According to Kim Forrest of Bokeh Capital Partners, the retail sales data “was good enough to get the market in the green since we know people are still spending.”

This was in contrast to the doom and gloom of last week, when rising prices in major economies fueled fears that central banks might tighten their grip on inflation more forcefully, potentially slowing the recovery.

Christine Lagarde, the head of the European Central Bank, and Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Federal Reserve, have both stated that policymakers do not need to act immediately to raise interest rates, though Powell has stated that the US central bank could remove its stimulus bond-buying program more quickly.

However, James Bullard, president of the Fed’s St. Louis branch, suggested in comments Tuesday that the policy committee should “tack more aggressive” in future sessions.

He said the Fed’s gradual tapering process “might go faster,” according to Bloomberg Television.

In contrast, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly cautioned against reacting to temporary pricing pressures.

“Reacting to things that aren’t likely to last will lead us further away from our goals, not closer to them,” she remarked in a speech.

In the United Kingdom, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey told British MPs on Monday that he was “extremely concerned” about increasing inflation, prompting some experts to predict a rate hike in December.

However, Lagarde slammed speculation of possible higher rates in 2023 as premature in the eurozone on Monday.

In Germany, a regulator announced it was temporarily stopping the clearance process for Russia’s contentious Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which Berlin sees as ensuring energy supplies but is considered as a possible instrument for Russian blackmail by the country’s allies.

The certification process will be “delayed” until the Nord Stream 2 parent company’s primary assets and staff resources have been transferred to its German subsidiary, according to the energy authority.

