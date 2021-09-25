Retailers are employing this strategy to entice customers during the anticipated busy holiday season.

After the COVID-19 epidemic disrupted most holiday plans in 2020, retailers are preparing for an even busier holiday season. Traditional strategies to bring shoppers to certain companies when they buy high-ticket items are being revisited as a result of the continuous move to internet shopping as brick-and-mortar stores close.

Layaway programs, which allowed shoppers to reserve items like toys, electronics, clothes, and other purchases by coming in-store, picking them off the shelf, leaving a small down payment, and then returning at a later date to pay the balance and retrieve their items, used to give shoppers a “buy now, pay later” option in the form of layaway programs at stores like Kmart and Walmart. Consumers who want to shop early but don’t have the finances are resorting to new programs offered on a variety of major websites.

Russell Isaacson, director of retail and automotive lending at Ally Lending, told CNBC, “It’s all about incrementality.” “Making that incremental sale or attracting that incremental customer.”

These days, that comes in the form of website-based point-of-sale loans from companies like Affirm, Afterpay, and Klarna, which allow shoppers, particularly the highly sought-after millennial and Gen Z demographics, to buy items as they normally would but pay for them in monthly or other installment payments. And the plans given by these corporations are effective, according to RBC Capital Markets, which estimates that these alternatives raise retail conversion rates by 20-30%, as well as average totals spent by 30% to 50%.

According to Ally Lending President Hans Zandhuis, the typical purchase transaction is over $200, which is approximately double what tickets would have cost without these options. A shopper who makes that purchase (and who is unlikely to have access to credit) would be able to make four $50 monthly payments instead of one large $200 payment, and the payments would be interest-free, making them even more appealing than traditional credit card purchases, which can have interest rates as high as 25%.

Retailers have soon recognized the popularity of these plans, and numerous have made them available for purchase on their websites. Hundreds of retailers, including Petsmart, Old Navy, Walmart, Peloton, Nike, Best Buy, Macy’s Sephora, and Kohl’s, provide Afterpay, Affirm, or Klarna to their customers. Brief News from Washington Newsday.