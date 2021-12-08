Ressa, a Nobel Laureate, urges journalists to stand up for their rights.

Maria Ressa, a co-winner of the Nobel Peace Prize this year, advised fellow journalists to preserve their rights in order to avoid losing them to “authoritarian-style authorities and emerging tyrants” on Wednesday.

“It has become tremendously difficult and far more hazardous for each of us,” Ressa told reporters as she arrived at Oslo’s airport ahead of the Nobel Peace Prize event on Friday, when she will be honored alongside Russian Dmitry Muratov.

In October, the prize was granted to Ressa, a co-founder of the investigative news site Rappler, and Muratov, a co-founder of Russia’s main independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, for their work to “safeguard freedom of expression.”

Ressa urged journalists to protect their rights, criticizing “our authoritarian-style authorities and emerging tyrants” who “ask us to freely give up our rights.”

“We need to safeguard our rights now more than ever, or we will lose them,” she stated.

“When facts are in jeopardy, when there is a lack of factual integrity, elections cannot be trusted. So it starts with us; we must continue to gather information and serve the public “According to the former CNN correspondent.

Ressa, 58, is a vocal opponent of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and his government’s policies, which include a deadly drug war.

Her trip to Oslo had been questionable for a long time. She sought to four courts for permission to go to Norway for the ceremony while on bail pending an appeal against a conviction in a cyber libel case last year.

Ressa was distraught upon her arrival, wearing a black facemask embroidered with the words “Journalism is not a crime,” and battled to hold back tears in the freezing weather.

“It’s bitterly cold, but it’s also bitterly warm.”

On an annual list compiled by Reporters Without Borders, the Philippines is ranked 138th in the world for press freedom, while Vladimir Putin’s Russia is ranked 150th.