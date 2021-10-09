Ressa, a Nobel Laureate from the Philippines, said the award is for “all journalists.”

Maria Ressa, a veteran Philippine journalist, said her Nobel Peace Prize was for “all journalists throughout the world” on Saturday, vowing to continue her fight for press freedom.

The prize was given to Ressa, the co-founder of the news website Rappler, and Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov on Friday for their work to “protect freedom of expression.”

In an interview with AFP, Ressa, a strong critic of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, said, “This is really for all journalists across the world.”

“We need aid on so many levels — being a journalist nowadays is so much more difficult and risky.”

Ressa’s prize was hailed as a “triumph” by Philippine press organisations and rights campaigners in a country classified as one of the world’s most dangerous for journalists.

Since Duterte’s election in 2016, Ressa and Rappler have faced a slew of criminal accusations, investigations, and online harassment, according to media advocates.

Rappler has been dubbed a “fake news outlet” by Duterte, and Ressa has received hateful remarks online.

Ressa, 58, expressed her hope that the prize will provide a barrier against physical attacks and internet threats for her and other Filipino journalists.

“This ‘we against them’ was never created by journalists; it was created by those in power who sought to adopt a form of leadership that divides society,” Ressa added, characterizing the prize as “a injection of adrenaline.”

“I’m hoping that this will allow journalists to conduct their work without fear.”

Ressa has been a vocal opponent of Duterte and his government’s policies, particularly the drug war, which rights groups believe has murdered tens of thousands of primarily impoverished men.

Rappler was one of the domestic and international news organizations that published graphic photographs of the executions and questioned their legality.

Judges at the International Criminal Court have approved a full inquiry into a probable crime against humanity committed during the bloodshed.

The Philippine Daily Inquirer and broadcasting behemoth ABS-CBN, which lost its free-to-air license last year, are among the media outlets that have fallen foul of Duterte.

Rappler’s independence, though, meant it could strike back, according to Ressa. “We don’t have any other businesses to protect,” she explained, “so it’s quite easy for us to push back.”

Ressa called seven pending judicial charges “ludicrous,” including one involving tax evasion, and said she was determined to win.

She is out on bail pending an appeal of her conviction in a cyber libel case last year, for which she faces up to six years in prison.