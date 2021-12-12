Residents say Tigray rebels have retaken Lalibela in Ethiopia.

Local witnesses informed AFP that Tigray rebels seized the north Ethiopian town of Lalibela, which is home to a UNESCO world heritage site, on Sunday, 11 days after Ethiopian soldiers claimed to have taken it back.

The statement is just another dramatic twist in the 13-month-old battle in the north of Africa’s second most populous country, which has killed thousands of people and produced a profound humanitarian crisis.

“Tigrayan fighters are in the town center, but there is no fighting,” a resident told the Associated Press on Sunday afternoon. “They returned. They’ve arrived already “another person stated.

The military leadership of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group announced in a statement distributed to pro-TPLF media that “widespread counter-offensives” had been conducted in a number of sites, including along the road connecting Gashena and Lalibela.

“To accomplish a great victory, our forces initially defended and then launched counter-offensives against the enormous army attacking the front at Gashena and the surrounding territories,” it stated.

Lalilbela, 645 kilometers (400 miles) north of Addis Ababa, is an important pilgrimage place for Ethiopian Christians, with 11 medieval monolithic cave churches hewn into the red rock.

In the battle zone, communications have been disrupted, and journalists’ access has been restricted, making it difficult to verify the claims.

The administration did not respond to AFP’s demands for comment right away.

After months of simmering tensions with the TPLF, Abiy ordered troops into Ethiopia’s northernmost district of Tigray in November 2020 to depose the group that had dominated politics for three decades before he assumed power.

He claimed the move was in retaliation to TPLF raids on army camps and promised a quick triumph.

However, the rebels staged a stunning recovery, retaking most of Tigray by June and marching into the neighboring Amhara and Afar areas.

Fears of a rebel march on Addis Ababa caused the US, France, and the United Kingdom to advise their citizens to leave Ethiopia as soon as possible, despite Abiy’s government’s assurances that the capital was secure.

According to UN estimates, the violence has uprooted more than two million people and drove hundreds of thousands into famine-like conditions, with both sides reporting massacres and mass rapes.

However, despite strong diplomatic efforts sponsored by the African Union to secure a truce, little tangible progress has been made.

In the territories of, over 13 months of fighting has pushed 9.4 million people "into a grave position of food assistance."