Residents of Lalibela, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Tigray, have taken control of the city.

Residents told AFP that rebels from Ethiopia’s war-torn Tigray province took Lalibela, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the neighboring Amhara region known for its 12th-century rock-hewn churches.

The news came as a senior Amhara official informed AFP that the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) was pressing “deep” into Amhara territory, implying possible reprisal.

“I believe this is the time to call it quits. Because the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) is no longer active in Tigray. “The TPLF is infiltrating Amhara territory,” Amhara deputy president Fanta Mandefro warned.

He went on to say, “We need to defend our people.”

The TPLF’s weeks-long drive across Tigray has drew international condemnation and displaced hundreds of thousands of residents, according to Ethiopian officials.

Since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed dispatched troops to remove the TPLF, the regional ruling party that dominated national politics until Abiy assumed office in 2018, Tigray has been devastated by warfare.

Abiy, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate for 2019, said the move was in retaliation to TPLF raids on army camps.

The TPLF has pushed east into neighboring Afar and south into neighboring Amhara, where Lalibela is located, since then.

Soldiers and militia fighters have massed in sections of Amhara to thwart the rebels’ march, but residents of Lalibela told AFP on Thursday that the town surrendered to the rebels without a struggle.

“They arrived in the afternoon, and no fighting took place. There were no security troops in the vicinity. “The TPLF forces are here in town,” a local stated.

“In the afternoon, the TPLF arrived. “They were dancing and playing in the city square,” observed another local.

“The majority of the residents are fleeing the town to rural areas,” a third resident claimed, adding that he and his family were hiding in their home.

The US encouraged the rebels to protect the heritage monument, and State Department spokesman Ned Price renewed appeals for the bloodshed to stop.

The TPLF’s march into neighboring regions has sparked international condemnation, with the UN repeating appeals for all sides to cease hostilities.

At a press conference on Thursday, Abiy’s spokeswoman, Billene Seyoum, said that recent fighting in Amhara and Afar had displaced more than 300,000 people.

Foreign leaders, particularly Western politicians, have long been accused by Abiy’s administration of overlooking TPLF crimes, and Billene stated Thursday that the TPLF “continues to play” some foreign observers “like a ventriloquist.”

“At this point, I hope the international community will begin to. Brief News from Washington Newsday.