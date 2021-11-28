Residents in the riot-plagued Solomon Islands capital clean the streets.

Residents in the Solomon Islands’ charred, riot-hit capital removed shattered glass, rubble, and trash from the streets on Sunday as foreign peacekeepers arrived to restore order.

According to AFP correspondents on the scene in Honiara, students from a technical institute used rakes and spades to clean the road on one street corner in Chinatown, which was the epicenter of a three-day bout of torching and looting buildings.

The surrounding streets were still littered, a memory of the outbreak of violence blamed in part on poverty, hunger, and dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare’s policies.

An indefinite nighttime ban, as well as the deployment of some 150 international peacekeepers from Australia and Papua New Guinea, as well as local police, seems to have helped calm the situation.

“The situation has eased down, and people are going about their daily lives,” Red Cross spokesman Kennedy Waitara told AFP. “However, the atmosphere is still uncertain in terms of what may happen.”

During the disturbances, many of the grocery stores were burned down, according to Waitara.

“It won’t surprise me if we have to deal with food shortages and price increases,” he remarked.

“Unemployment will almost probably rise in the coming weeks as people will be out of work and finding it difficult to obtain work.”

According to the Red Cross representative, several stores have already raised prices for rice and other items. People began to form lines for gasoline as well.

Many people in the very Christian Pacific island nation of 800,000 people were too afraid to attend Sunday church services, according to Nason Ta’ake, a youth leader at the Wesley United Church in Honiara.

“Only a few people attend church services because most people are still afraid,” Ta’ake remarked.

Parishioners began exploring shops for food and essentials after leaving church, but only a few were open, he said.

Two years of pandemic-induced border closures have wreaked havoc on the Solomons economy, exacerbating widespread unemployment and poverty.

The Central Bank of the Solomon Islands provided an early cost estimate this weekend, estimating that 56 buildings in the capital had been destroyed and plundered, with many firms facing a year-long recovery.

The economy was anticipated to lose at least $28 million, with the bank’s governor saying that the riots had undermined the nation’s accounts, which were already battling to recover from the Covid-19 outbreak.

