Residents in Tennessee scramble to clear flood debris and cover roofs before Hurricane Ida wreaks havoc.

Residents in rural Tennessee are scrambling to collect debris from severe floods on August 21, which killed 20 people, and to cover damaged homes’ roofs with tarps before Hurricane Ida hits, according to the Associated Press.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for central Tennessee, with rainfall from Ida’s leftovers expected to range from 2 to 5 inches Monday evening through Wednesday. Volunteers and emergency workers are also trying to clean debris.

According to the National Weather Service, there could be flooding in Waverly and other locations severely hit by the recent flooding, but it’s “not projected to reach the extent of last week’s flooding,” according to the Humphreys County Emergency Management Agency.

Over 800 loads of debris from the flooding in Humphreys County, which has a population of over 18,000 people, have been hauled to a landfill.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Authorities are urging residents to insure their damaged homes and other belongings. They also stated that they are monitoring the weather forecast and preparing for the worst-case scenario.

“The Waverly Department of Public Safety is monitoring the weather and will travel into affected communities to notify any required evacuations,” according to a flood recovery report released by the emergency agency on Monday.

With rain totals that more than tripled estimates and exceeded the state record for one-day rainfall, the flooding destroyed homes, roadways, cellphone towers, and telephone connections. According to the Humphreys County Emergency Management Agency, more than 270 homes were destroyed and 160 were severely damaged.

Waverly, a little town about 60 miles (95 kilometers) west of Nashville, was the epicenter of the devastation. According to the National Weather Service, the village of McEwen near Waverly received 17 inches (43 cm) of rain.

During the floods, Jeani Rice-Cranford helped shelter approximately 15 people at her hilltop home, and she expressed concern about the possibility of another big soaking for her town.

She expressed fear about individuals becoming stranded again and whether she has enough supplies if she is called upon to assist again. She’s also concerned about how much more individuals can take after a tragedy.

“It’s been a week,” says the narrator. This is a condensed version of the information.