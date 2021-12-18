Reports say a potential suspect is in critical condition after a clinic fire in Japan killed 24 people.

According to reports, a guy identified by authorities as a possible suspect in a horrific fire at a Japanese mental health clinic remained in serious condition on Saturday, a day after the blaze claimed the lives of 24 people.

According to public broadcaster NHK, the 61-year-old former patient of the clinic in Osaka was being treated in hospital, according to police sources.

On Friday morning, a fire burned for half an hour, destroying the fourth story of the small commercial building where the clinic, which also provided general medical care, was housed.

According to NHK and the Asahi Shimbun daily, police were looking into a relation to a small fire that had occurred at the man’s residence 30 minutes earlier.

The death toll from the clinic fire, which police are investigating as suspected arson, has been verified by a city fire official.

“A total of 24 individuals were killed, with another four injured. It’s unclear whether their health is critical or not “According to AFP, the official said.

The majority of the deceased, according to Japanese media, were poisoned by carbon monoxide and may have been stuck within the apartment with the exit closed.

According to the accounts, some patients saw a man place a paper bag holding a flammable liquid near to a heater, which he then kicked over to ignite.

The father of the clinic’s director claimed he had no idea if his son was among the deceased.

“I hope (my son) is still alive and well. That’s all I’m looking for “He mentioned this in comments that were picked up by a number of big newspapers.

According to his father, the doctor had been having difficulty with numerous patients requesting certificates in order to file for unemployment insurance.

After the larger Tokyo region, Osaka in western Japan is a major economic hub and the country’s second-largest metropolitan.

In Japan, where building codes are tight and violent crime is uncommon, fatal fires are uncommon.

A guy was charged with murder a year ago for the arson assault on a Kyoto animation studio in 2019, which killed 36 people and was the country’s bloodiest violent crime in decades.

The incident rocked the anime industry and its fans both in Japan and around the world.

In addition, there have been a series of attacks employing fire and knives on and near the country’s train network in recent months.

On Halloween, a 24-year-old man was detained in Tokyo for attempted murder after reportedly stabbing a passenger and starting a fire inside a moving train while dressed as a well-known comic villain. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.