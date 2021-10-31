Reports say a man was arrested after a knife and fire attack on a Tokyo train.

According to Japanese media, a man was detained for attempted murder after a knife and fire attack on a train in Tokyo on Sunday, which injured at least ten people and left one in critical condition.

Panicked passengers were seen sprinting down the train as smoke filled the cabin and flames were evident, according to a video clip released by national broadcaster NHK.

Another video shared on Twitter shows individuals climbing through windows to get away from a Keio Line railway station.

After “an incident involving injuries” just before 8 p.m. at Kokuryo in Tokyo’s western suburbs, the line operator announced services had been partially suspended.

According to NHK, the accused offender in his twenties attacked individuals with a knife and set fire to the train. The method was unknown, however accounts indicated that the man had sprayed a substance all over the railway carriage.

According to Kyodo News, 15 people were injured in the incident, while NHK reported that at least 10 people were hospitalized, with a man in his 60s in critical condition.

“At first, I mistook it for a Halloween celebration. But I dashed out the door as a man wielding a large knife entered. I was quite fortunate not to be hurt “On the train, a man in his twenties told NHK.

Officials from the local police force could not be reached for comment right away.

In August, nine people were injured, one of them critically, in a stabbing attack on a Tokyo commuter train, with the suspect eventually surrendering after leaving the scene.

In a second attack in August, two individuals were burned at a Tokyo metro station by an acid attack.

Although Japan has strong gun prohibitions, there are nevertheless violent crimes involving other weapons on occasion.

In a rampage targeting children as they waited for a bus in 2019, a man killed two people, including a schoolgirl, and injured more than a dozen more.

In 2018, a guy was detained after stabbing one passenger to death and injured two others aboard a bullet train in central Japan.