Reports of a massacre of civilians in Myanmar had the United Nations ‘horrified.’

A UN official said Sunday that plausible claims that at least 35 civilians were slain and their remains burned in Myanmar “horrified” him, and requested that the government conduct an investigation.

Two Save the Children staffers are still missing after their car was among many that were attacked and destroyed in the event in Kaya state’s eastern region.

The incident was blamed on junta troops by a monitoring group and local media.

In a statement, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths said, “I condemn this heinous crime and any attacks against civilians throughout the country, which are forbidden under international humanitarian law.”

“I demand that the authorities launch an urgent, thorough, and transparent inquiry into the occurrence so that the offenders can be brought to justice as soon as possible,” Griffiths added.

Myanmar has been in shambles since a military coup in February.