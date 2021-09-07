Report: Funding Is Required To Address Life-Threatening Air Pollution.

Despite the fact that air pollution reduces life expectancy by years, fossil fuel projects receive more money than clean air programs, according to a global research released Tuesday.

The Clean Air Fund’s yearly study of how much money is provided to the battle against air pollution by donor governments and philanthropic organizations revealed that air quality is low on the priority list.

According to the most recent data available, less than 1% of development spending and less than 0.1 percent of philanthropy funding went towards cleaner air around the world, according to Jane Burston, the fund’s executive director.

She explained, “It just doesn’t fit the scale of the problem.”

Air pollution is one of the world’s most fatal environmental hazards, according to the United Nations and the World Health Organization (WHO), and it is responsible for millions of deaths.

Two-thirds of air pollution is caused directly by the burning of fossil fuels, with people of low- and middle-income nations being the most affected.

However, the analysis revealed that government expenditure to extend fossil-fuel projects in 2019 and 2020 will outspend clean-air help by more than a fifth.

Between 2015 and 2020, Asian nations received almost 80% of development money to combat air pollution, according to the report.

China received the most money, accounting for 45 percent of the total, as the government proclaimed a “war on pollution” when air quality fell to dangerously low levels in 2013.

According to the annual Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) published by the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute last week, it has decreased particle pollution by about a third, citing it as a “model of progress.”

Burston, on the other hand, believes that greater aid should be directed toward areas where a catastrophe can still be avoided.

The report advocates increased grant spending on data collection and awareness initiatives in nations where research is underfunded.

“A more equitable distribution… appears to be financing going more to quickly urbanising countries,” she said, “especially in Africa, where air pollution is significantly on the rise.”

Only 5% of help is now being distributed across the continent, according to the research.

Meanwhile, air pollution-related deaths in Africa have increased by 31% in the last decade.

According to the United Nations, air pollution is responsible for at least seven million fatalities per year, and nine out of ten people breathe air that is hazardous according to WHO recommendations.

According to the AQLI, India is the most polluted country in the world, with a third of the population in risk of outliving their life expectancy. Brief News from Washington Newsday.