Report: Big Tech Profited Billions During the “War on Terror”

According to a report issued ahead of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, IT firms made billions through contracts with the US military and other government agencies during the so-called “war on terror.”

Since 2004, an increase of federal contracts with Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Twitter has been documented, according to the “Big Tech Sells War” report released Thursday by three US campaign groups.

According to the study, the IT corporations’ contracts were “mainly with agencies central to the War on Terror.”

“Big Tech businesses have witnessed a substantial rise in federal demand for their services, particularly from the Pentagon and Department of Homeland Security, from 2004 to today,” it stated.

Since 2001, as the defense industry has become more digital, demand for cloud computing and GPS software has increased significantly among US military and intelligence agencies.

According to the report, which was a cooperation between the Action Center on Race and the Economy and social justice organizations LittleSis and MPower Change, the Department of Defense has spent $43.8 billion on Big Tech contracts since 2004.

Four of the top five Big Tech contracting agencies were “central to foreign policy or were founded as a direct result of the Global War on Terror,” according to the report.

“Amazon and Microsoft, in particular, have made strides in recent years, with Amazon securing roughly five times as many federal contracts and subcontracts in 2019 as it did in 2015,” according to the research.

According to the analysis, Microsoft benefited from a six-fold increase in defense contracts inked between 2016 and 2018 as a result of the Trump administration.

In the meantime, contracts with “traditional” military and defense firms, such as Raytheon and Northrop Grumman, have dropped in recent years.

The five Big Tech giants have been contacted for comment by AFP, but have yet to respond.

The data for the research came from Tech Inquiry, an online service that allows anyone to look up federal contracts in the United States.

Because the tool only covers contracts for which information is publicly available, the research’s findings are “quite likely an underrepresentation,” according to the report.

Meanwhile, the report’s authors decried a “revolving door” tendency between Big Digital and US security agencies, in which former senior government officials go on to hold key positions at tech firms.

Former State Department official Jared Cohen, now at Google, as well as Amazon’s Steve Pandelides, a former FBI agent, and Microsoft’s Joseph D. Rozek, who helped develop the, were all mentioned in the study. Brief News from Washington Newsday.