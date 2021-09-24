Report: A Huawei Executive Pleads Guilty In A US Court.

According to US media reports, Huawei’s top finance officer is scheduled to accept a plea deal in a New York court on Friday to address US allegations that led to her being held in Canada for nearly three years.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Meng Wanzhou would plead guilty to minor charges while the main claims of fraud, involving alleged Huawei affiliate sales to Iran, will be withdrawn.

According to the Journal, the agreement will allow Meng to return to China without incurring US prison time.

Meng was set to appear in federal court in Brooklyn, New York via video conference at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) Friday afternoon, after battling extradition from Canada since her arrest there on a US request in December 2018.

Inquiries about the claimed arrangement were not answered by the Department of Justice.

The case exacerbated the growing schism between Beijing and Washington, with Canada trapped in the middle.

The US has charged Meng, a top Huawei executive and the daughter of firm founder Ren Zhengfei, of fraud regarding a closely linked company’s sanctions-breaking activities with Iran. The US has accused Huawei of selling phones that would allow the Chinese government to eavesdrop on Americans.

China jailed two Canadians, businessman Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig, days after her arrest in Vancouver, charging them of spying.

Both were found guilty in March, and Spavor was sentenced to 11 years in prison in August.

In the instance of Kovrig, no decision has been made.

China has been accused of “hostage diplomacy” by Western countries for detaining and prosecuting the Canadians.

pmh/dw