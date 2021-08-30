Repentant Jihadists in Nigeria Face a Difficult Exit Path.

As the dry wind blows through the thatched huts, bald men sit in the shade making hats and women in headscarves boil leaves, children play.

It’s a common scene in the huge camps put up for nearly two million people fleeing terrorists fighting in northeast Nigeria – and where Aliyu, Abubakar, Muhammad, and Mallam now reside.

The barren location, however, is a long cry from where these four guys expected to wind up after finishing a government-sponsored program to deradicalize and rehabilitate Boko Haram members.

The guys claim that the years since they were taken into prison by the government — time spent largely in overcrowded and filthy cells – have been terrible.

They claim the government has failed to give the fresh start promised, leaving them to dwell in dusty camps with no work in sight.

The deradicalisation program has also targeted the wrong people, according to participants, who claim that many civilians, not fighters, wind themselves in the military’s hands.

Boko Haram extremists, together with fighters from the renegade offshoot Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), have massacred at least 40,000 people in the last decade.

Nigeria has responded by launching military offensives and launching Operation Safe Corridor in 2016, a program that aims to provide a safe haven for militants willing to lay down their arms and embrace peace.

Fighters are officially vetted before being transported to a center in Mallam Sidi, a town in northern Gombe state, for those deemed low risk.

They are required to attend vocational training, religious and basic education, and psychosocial counseling for six months.

The United States, the European Union, and the United Kingdom have all contributed millions of euros to the program, which is backed by the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM).

According to official documents, the initiative is coordinated by Nigeria’s armed forces, with backing from 17 organizations including government ministries, UN agencies, and non-governmental organizations.

In written responses to AFP queries, the operation’s head, Brigadier General Mohammed Maina, claimed, “Operation Safe Corridor has recorded remarkable successes.”

“We have effectively deradicalized, rehabilitated, and reintegrated over 800 repentant ex-combatants.”

Many more people may be eligible in the near future. 335 fighters who recently surrendered were “undergoing extensive security profiling,” the army stated earlier this month.

Nonetheless, four men who took part in Operation Safe Corridor and were interviewed by AFP earlier this year provided a harrowing description of their experiences.

They had been kept without charge in deplorable conditions for several years before being released.