Remington is relocating its headquarters from New York to Georgia, where it will invest $100 million.

According to the Associated Press, Remington Firearms announced Monday that it will invest $100 million in a plant and research facility in Georgia.

The headquarters of Remington will be relocated from New York to LaGrange, Georgia, southwest of Atlanta. The country’s oldest gun manufacturer is one of many companies that have relocated from the Northeast to the politically pro-gun South.

In a statement, Remington CEO Ken D’Arcy said, “We are very delighted to move to Georgia, a state that not only welcomes business but warmly supports and welcomes firms in the guns sector.” Over 850 jobs will be created over a five-year period, according to D’Arcy.

Following the Sandy Hook school massacre in 2012, the company’s sales plummeted, and anti-gun sentiment and support for legislative gun reform have risen as a result of mass shootings around the country.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said in a statement, “I am a proud owner of some of Remington’s first-class goods, and now, I am excited to welcome them to their new home in the Peach State.”

“The weapons business in Georgia supports thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in local investment.”

Remington has already secured at least one property in LaGrange, according to Scott Malone, the city’s economic development director, and will operate from a mix of new and restored structures. Local governments, he said, will provide property tax relief as well as utilities and infrastructure improvements.

Phil Smith, a spokesman for the United Mine Workers of America, which represents some workers at an Ilion mill, said the union had no idea if workers in New York would be affected.

The new owners recently reopened the plant, rehiring more than 200 employees who had been laid off. In exchange for the restart and repairs, the city of New York granted ten years of tax savings.

It was unclear how the transfer would affect Remington’s operations in New York and Tennessee at the time. After the old parent firm’s assets were auctioned in sections last year during a bankruptcy proceeding in Alabama, the corporation now owns the portions of the former Remington Outdoor Co., which makes rifles, shotguns, and certain pistols.

