Relatives of Afghans killed in a US strike want an apology in person.

On Saturday, relatives of those killed in a US drone strike that killed ten members of an Afghan family in a “tragic mistake” wanted a face-to-face explanation and compensation.

US intelligence mistakenly identified Ezmarai Ahmadi as an Islamic State member, and trailed his white Toyota for eight hours on August 29 before firing a missile at it, killing seven children and three adults.

The assault was an error, according to a top general, and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin apologized to the families of those murdered.

Farshad Haidari, Ahmadi’s 22-year-old nephew, claimed that wasn’t enough.

He told AFP in a bombed-out, humble house in Kwaja Burga, a densely populated neighborhood in the northwest of the Afghan capital, that “they must come here and apologize to us face to face.”

The US has made no direct contact with the family, according to Haidari, whose brother Naser and young relatives also died.

He stated, “They must come and compensate.” “They were not terrorists, and it is now obvious to them and the rest of the world,” he added of his relatives.

Haidari went on to say that he wanted officials to “arrest and prosecute” those who fired the missile.

“The majority of them have previously worked with Americans,” Haidari explained. “Naser had spent roughly ten years working with Americans. My uncle worked with foreign organizations as well.”

Ahmadi was working for a US assistance organization at the time of his murder.

All of the dead, according to Haidari, had gotten evacuation papers and wanted to travel to the United States as soon as possible, like many Afghans eager to exit the newly Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

On the night of the strike, Ahmadi backed his car into his driveway, where kids jumped in and pretended the parking routine was an adventure, while he stood on the sidelines.

Then a missile slammed into the car, obliterating the lives of ten people in an instant.

On Saturday, the truck’s wreckage was still in the house’s courtyard, alongside another burned-out vehicle.

The little victims’ tiny sandals had been placed on the crumpled chassis, and broken glass was strewn over the ground.

General Kenneth McKenzie, the commander of the US Central Command, said the car was seen at a location in Kabul that had been designated as a place from where IS operators were suspected to be planning strikes on the Kabul airport.

Three days prior, a suicide bomber from the Islamic State of Khorasan killed dozens of people at the airport, including 13 US service members. Brief News from Washington Newsday.