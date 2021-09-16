Regulators in the United States are wary of big tech swallowing up startups.

US antitrust regulators signaled on Wednesday that smaller acquisitions by Big Tech companies might be scrutinized more closely, potentially opening up a new option for limiting the businesses’ dominance.

The Federal Trade Commission heard at its meeting that Google’s parent company Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Microsoft carried out hundreds of deals in recent years that were too minor to be notified to regulators for permission.

Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter stated that regulators require a broader perspective and that individually scrutinizing purchases is insufficient.

“I conceive of serial acquisitions as a Pac-Man strategy: each individual merger may not appear to have a major impact when evaluated separately,” she wrote in her prepared remarks.

“Hundreds of smaller purchases together can result in a monopolistic behemoth.”

She said as the commission heard the results of an investigation initiated in February of last year into over 600 acquisitions by digital behemoths from 2010 to 2019, some of which fell below the reporting threshold.

Appointments to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) in US President Joe Biden’s administration have foreshadowed increased antitrust enforcement, despite requests from some to break up some of the largest and most successful Big Tech businesses.

The Federal Trade Commission has launched a lawsuit against Facebook, alleging that it exploited “anticompetitive acquisitions” of potential competitors such as Instagram and WhatsApp to maintain its monopoly.

In addition, the Justice Department’s antitrust division said it is working with the commission to review its recommendations on “harmful mergers,” such as large corporations acquiring small businesses in markets.

In a statement, acting attorney general Richard Powers said, “The Department of Justice is conducting a rigorous assessment of the Horizontal Merger Guidelines and the Vertical Merger Guidelines to ensure they are adequately skeptical of detrimental combinations.”

Big Tech corporations have spent “tremendous resources” on acquisitions that are “essentially outside of our scope,” according to FTC head Lina Khan.

“This study emphasizes the importance of rigorously examining reporting requirements… and identifying places where the FTC may have established loopholes that allow agreements to fly under the radar unjustifiably.”

In July, Facebook submitted a formal request for Khan’s recusal from any antitrust case involving the social media behemoth, claiming that she is prejudiced and unable to judge impartially.

The move comes after Amazon made a similar request in anticipation of a wave of antitrust enforcement actions against Big Tech corporations by the regulatory body led by Biden’s appointee.