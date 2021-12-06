Regulators in the United States are looking into Trump’s social media deal.

According to documents released Monday, US regulators are looking into a contract between Donald Trump’s embryonic social media company and an investment vehicle to bring the former president’s venture to the stock market.

After merging, the companies say they want to establish “TRUTH Social,” a social media platform, across the country early next year, in an attempt to compete with sites like Twitter, which blocked Trump following a riot in the US Capitol in January.

In a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission, Trump’s company, Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC), said it had received “preliminary, fact-finding inquiries from regulatory authorities, with which it is cooperating.”

In late October, Digital World, which was already listed on Wall Street, announced that it will merge with Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), allowing the ex-company president’s to be listed without having to go through the customary formalities.

The two firms announced on Saturday that a group of institutional investors had agreed to contribute $1 billion to the transaction in a joint statement.

The name of these investors was not specified in the regulatory document on Monday.

According to Digital World, the SEC is looking for information on the company’s board meetings, brokerage procedures, the identities of select investors, and its contacts with Trump’s firm.

Prior to the official announcement of the TMTG acquisition on October 20, the Financial Industry Regulation Authority requested information from DWAC about its stock activities.

“The investigation does not indicate the SEC has found that anyone broke the law or that the SEC has an unfavorable opinion of DWAC or any person, event, or security,” according to Digital World’s filing.

At roughly 1645 GMT on Wall Street, the stock was down 3%.

Digital World is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), also known as a “blank check” firm because it was formed only for the purpose of acquiring another company.

Trump claims that the new platform will provide an alternative to Silicon Valley internet corporations that he claims are biased against him and other conservatives.

After the January 6 insurgency, in which a crowd of Trump fans, enraged by his repeated false claims that the November 2020 election was stolen from him, invaded the US Capitol, the 75-year-old was barred from using Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube, which he used as president.

It’s currently available for pre-order on the App Store, with a release date of the first quarter of 2022 expected.