Regions of Ethiopia send troops to aid in the fight against Tigray rebels.

Three Ethiopian districts that were previously unaffected by the fighting in Tigray acknowledged on Thursday that they were sending troops to support military operations in the region, indicating a possible extension of the conflict.

Oromia, Ethiopia’s largest region, as well as Sidama and the Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ (SNNP) region, are sending reinforcements.

The mobilization comes after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed warned on Wednesday that his military will oppose any enemy attacks, essentially breaking a government-declared truce on June 28.

“Regional special troops from Oromia and Sidama have advanced to the front lines. The Sidama special forces have arrived at the front lines, according to the state-owned Fana Broadcasting Corporate, which also stated that SNNP personnel had arrived.

Last November, Abiy dispatched troops to Tigray, claiming that the move was in response to a raid on federal army camps authorized by the region’s ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

In late November, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize laureate declared victory, although combat continued and TPLF leaders remained on the run.

Late in June, the war took a startling turn when rebels retook Mekele, Tigray’s city, and Abiy called a unilateral ceasefire, withdrawing most of his men.

Thousands of people have already died as a result of the violence, and hundreds of thousands more are on the verge of starvation.

The rebels, now known as the Tigray Defence Soldiers (TDF), launched a new onslaught this week in western and southern Tigray to drive ethnic Amhara forces out of contested area.

Amhara security personnel and militias have mobilized in large numbers in response. Gizachew Muluneh, a regional spokesman, said on Wednesday that the military was switching to “attack” mode in order to reverse the rebels’ combat successes.

AFP journalists who visited Adi Arkay, near the Amhara-Tigray border, on Wednesday observed thousands of newly mobilized Amhara militia fighters waiting for orders to advance.

Officials in northern Amhara stated they thought TDF fighters were planning a march south to overthrow the government in Addis Ababa.

Shimeles Abdisa, the president of Oromia, claimed that Tigrayan officials planned to “destabilize” the entire country.

“We condemn those who are working hard to resurrect this terrorist group in the strongest terms possible. At a press conference, Shimeles declared, “We should stand united to do everything it takes to incapacitate it.”

Getachew Reda, a TDF spokesman, said this week that the rebels would “liberate every square inch of Tigray.”

He told AFP two days after the TDF captured Mekele that its fighters were ready to march on Addis Ababa if necessary to “protect Tigray.”

It was unclear how many troops were present. Brief News from Washington Newsday.