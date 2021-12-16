Reggie Miller vs. Ray Allen Net Worth: Who Has More Money Than Steph Curry?

Basketball superstars Stephen Curry, Ray Allen, and Reggie Miller, who are regarded as the top three finest shooters in NBA history, have amassed large fortunes through their participation in the sport.

Curry, who plays for the Golden State Warriors, is currently considered the best shooter of all time after breaking Allen’s record with 2,977 three-pointers after Tuesday’s game.

Allen is now second on the list with 2,973 three-pointers made in his career. Former Indiana Pacers star Miller is right behind him, with 2,560 three-pointers in his 18-year career.

Curry not only led the list of the greatest shooters of all time, but he also topped the list of the highest-paid NBA players in 2021, according to ESPN, earning $45.78 million for the 2021-22 season alone.

Curry, who has a net worth of $160 million, has made a total of $254 million throughout his career, according to the International Business Times.

Allen reportedly earned approximately $180 million in compensation over the course of his 15-year career, which included stints with the Milwaukee Bucks, Seattle Supersonics, Boston Celtics, and Miami Heat.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the basketball legend, who retired in 2016, has a net worth of $100 million.

Allen is a basketball player who also happens to be an actress. He appeared in two feature films, including a lead role alongside Denzel Washington in Spike Lee’s “He Got Game” in 1998.

Allen purchased an 11,500-square-foot home in Coral Gables, Florida, for $11 million in 2014. The mansion is now valued at between $14 and $20 million.

Miller is the third richest shooter in the world, with an estimated net worth of $80 million.

When he was active in the sport, Miller was paid nearly $105 million.

In total, he appeared in 1,389 games.

He has a residence worth $1.1 million in Los Angeles, a $7.5 million villa in Fishers, Indiana, and a $5.3 million mansion in Malibu, California.

Miller left the NBA in 2005 and now works as a TNT NBA pundit.