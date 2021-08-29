Reggae And Dub Wizard Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry Has Passed Away At The Age Of 85.

Lee “Scratch” Perry, a very famous Jamaican musician and producer who pioneered reggae and shepherded dub, has died. He was 85 years old at the time.

“My heartfelt sympathies to Rainford Hugh Perry OD, affectionately known as ‘Lee Scratch’ Perry, and his family, friends, and fans,” Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness tweeted.

The visionary died Sunday morning at a hospital in Lucea, according to the Jamaica Observer. The reason of death has not been revealed.

Perry’s influence spanned time and genre, from hip hop to post-punk, from The Beastie Boys to The Clash, and he was a producer for a wide range of musicians, including Bob Marley.

Rainford Hugh “Lee” Perry was born on March 20, 1936, in the rural Jamaican town of Kendal. He dropped out of school at the age of 15 and moved to Kingston in the 1960s.

“My father drove a truck and my mother worked in the fields. We were in dire straits. I went to class… I didn’t learn anything at all. In 1984, Perry told the British music magazine NME, “Everything I’ve learned has come from nature.”

“When I graduated from high school, there was nothing left to do but field work. Hard work, hard work. That didn’t appeal to me. As a result, I began playing dominoes. I exercised my thoughts and learnt to read other people’s minds through playing dominoes.”

“This has always come in handy for me.”

In the late 1950s, he began selling recordings for Clement Coxsone Dodd’s sound system while still pursuing his own music career.

Perry moved to Joe Gibbs’ Amalgamated Records after breaking ties with Dodds over personal and financial issues, only to fall out with Gibbs as well.

He founded his own record label, “Upsetter Records,” in 1968. His first major single, “People Funny Boy,” was hailed for its creative use of a wailing infant recording, which was an early use of a sample.

He rose to prominence in Jamaica and internationally, particularly in the United Kingdom, thanks to his imaginative production, studio expertise, and colorful persona.

Perry established the “Black Ark,” a backyard studio in Kingston that would give home to innumerable reggae and dub hits, in 1973.

Perry became a sampling maestro, adept at layering rhythm and repetition, and his work charted new paths for music’s future.

Perry, who worked with Max Romeo, Junior Murvin, and The Congos on a number of historic dub songs, was instrumental in bringing Jamaican music to the international stage, developing sounds that would last for decades.

