Refinances in the United States are falling as interest rates rise.

As interest rates continue to rise, a modest boom in mortgage refinance demand has proven to be short-lived. After the Federal Reserve stated on Wednesday that it expects to raise interest rates three times in 2022, the trend is expected to intensify.

Due to supply chain issues brought on by the epidemic and an unstable labor market, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell highlighted unprecedented inflation hikes.

“Employers are having trouble filling job opportunities, and wages are increasing at their fastest rate in years,” Powell told reporters.

According to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending Dec. 10, applications to refinance a home loan fell 6% last week and were 41% lower than the same week a year ago.

The refinance share of all mortgage applications fell to 63.3 percent from 63.9 percent the previous week.

Rates were roughly 45 basis points lower in December 2020. A decline of at least 50 basis points, according to experts, is required to make a refinance worthwhile.

In the weekly survey, Joel Kan, MBA’s Associate Vice President of Economic and Industry Forecasting, noted, “Fewer homeowners have a significant incentive to refinance at present rates.”

Despite the 30-year fixed rate maintaining at 3.30 percent, Kan said refinance applications declined this week. Applications were down 41% on an annual basis, with rates more than 40 basis points higher than last year.

According to CNBC, last week’s refinance surge was triggered by uncertainty regarding the Omicron variation, which led rates to dip for around four days. However, they soared to new heights before crashing back down.

According to the MBA, the average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan sums ($548,250 or less) stayed at 3.30 percent.

Homebuyers took a step back as well. Mortgage applications for house purchases grew by 1% week over week and were 9% lower than a year ago in the same week.

Even if housing demand remains robust as 2021 draws to a conclusion, Kan says supply is limited and home prices are continuing to soar out the reach of most purchasers.