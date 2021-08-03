Reese Witherspoon Explains Why She Sold Hello Sunshine and Her Future Plans

Reese Witherspoon’s media company, Hello Sunshine, was sold for $900 million to a consortium backed by Blackstone Group on Monday. She described the sale as coming at the “perfect time,” which would now allow the female-led enterprise to receive the attention and support it requires.

Hello Sunshine was founded by Witherspoon, 45, in 2016 with the support of AT&T and Emerson Collective. The new contract shows that her belief that Hollywood needs more female-driven storylines is paying off.

Witherspoon outlined how the newly created partnership will boost growth and exposure in an interview with CNBC’s Julia Boorstin on “Tech Check.”

Witherspoon stated, “Now we’ll be able to tell more tales, hire more female directors, promote and lift up even more authors.”

Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, two former Disney executives, are attempting to break into the media business on their own, similar to Witherspoon. Blackstone Group is funding their initiative.

“Our platform will develop a distinctively creator-friendly culture that provides exceptional talent with the resources they need to create and capitalize on their greatest, most imaginative work,” says the company. In a statement, Mayer and Staggs stated, “We look forward to supporting Reese, Sarah, and their world-class staff as they continue to develop and uncover innovative, compelling content for years to come.”

Sarah Harden, the CEO of Hello Sunshine, and Witherspoon will continue to work for the company. Their purpose is to develop content that emphasizes female perspectives.

Witherspoon remarked, “I’m extremely happy to expand our mission into animation so that we can reach more young women with this idea that women can be the heroes of their own tale and do so honestly with real female creators.”

HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere,” and Apple’s “The Morning Show” are among the current shows produced by the company.

Streaming services enable media businesses to create a greater range of “series” that can appeal to a variety of consumers. Witherspoon said she enjoys interacting with fans on social media to receive a direct response to how they feel about the content.

She stated, “We didn’t have these types of possibilities seven years ago.”

She stated, "We didn't have these types of possibilities seven years ago."

"I was making pictures in a vacuum," says the director. I was never sure who was looking at them or how they felt. This is what I have now.