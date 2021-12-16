Reddit has filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to go public.

Reddit, a social networking site, announced on Wednesday that it had submitted a secret draft registration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in order to go public on Wall Street.

“Confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the planned initial public offering of its common shares,” Reddit Inc said in a statement.

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the stock have yet to be defined, according to the business.

“The initial public offering is expected to take place when the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions,” the company noted, without releasing the registration form.

Conde Nast, the publisher of Vogue, The New Yorker, and Vanity Fair, purchased the debate platform in 2006, which was founded in 2005 by two Virginia undergraduates.

In 2011, the company became a stand-alone subsidiary.

In August, the platform revealed that it had raised $700 million in a funding round headed by Fidelity Management, valuing the network at more than $10 billion.

In January 2021, an army of small-time stock traders using Reddit to communicate upset Wall Street by betting against equities that had gone viral, such as those of the video store chain GameStop.