Recycling is being revolutionized by cutting-edge companies.

– The clear and present danger that global trash poses to our planet has increased dramatically. And the threat is just getting worse with each passing day. In some circumstances, global production and consumption conspire to devastate our beautiful natural environment, its rich resources, our health, and the planet’s future.

It’s not all doom and gloom, though!

This very real and present danger is now being confronted head-on, thanks to cutting-edge start-ups and the diversification of existing businesses.

Innovative brains working in tandem with cutting-edge technology are on the verge of saving the earth. We must also assist them. So let’s take a look at some of the game-changers who are reshaping the future of recycling by extracting high-value (billions of dollars) from hazardous garbage.

Plastic can take hundreds or thousands of years to disintegrate in nature, which is frightening. The plastic can clog drains and cause flooding; if burned, it can cause lung problems; if eaten, it can limit the lifespan of animals; and if tossed into the oceans, it can poison water bodies. Furthermore, the sun’s UV light destroys the plastic, turning it into microplastics that are nearly hard to retrieve. Microplastics like this pollute natural environments and disturb food chains.

The prediction that if nothing is done, there will be more plastic in the oceans than fish by 2050 will never come to reality, thanks to the ingenuity of Alkemy (a pioneering Israeli-Canadian environmental technology plastic recycling company) and its ever-growing global supporters. Furthermore, Alkemy’s miraculous strategy to address our planet’s growing plastic waste problem can prevent the dumping of a whopping 12 billion metric tons of plastic, which is expected to be in the environment or landfills by the middle of this century (if current production and waste management trends continue).

If we just look at plastic bags, we’ll see that 5 trillion will be used this year — that’s 160,000 a second!

Despite this, just 9% of all plastic garbage produced throughout history has ever been recycled.

79 percent of the waste was disposed of in dumps, landfills, and the natural environment, while 12 percent was burnt.

The good news is that Alkemy’s scientists and engineers rose to the occasion and produced a highly successful product over the course of three years. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.