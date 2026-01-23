Record £4bn in Health Insurance Claims Processed in 2024

Health insurers in the UK saw a surge in claims in 2024, processing a record £4 billion in individual and workplace private medical insurance claims, according to the latest figures from the Association of British Insurers (ABI). This represents a significant increase in both the number of people covered by health insurance and the number of claims filed compared to the previous year.

Growth in Coverage and Claims

The total number of people covered by health insurance in the UK grew by 4% from 2023, reaching 6.5 million in 2024. Notably, workplace health insurance schemes saw the largest share of this growth, with 4.8 million individuals covered under such policies. This growth was reflected in the rising number of claims, with 1.8 million people filing claims in 2024, marking a 10% increase from the year before.

The surge in claims was driven primarily by workplace health insurance schemes, which accounted for the majority of the increase. Insurers processed a total of £2.6 billion in claims for workplace health schemes, a 16% increase from the previous year. This highlights the growing role of employers in supporting the health and well-being of their workforce, the ABI noted.

Rebecca Ward, head of health and protection policy at the ABI, emphasized the significance of these numbers, stating that the record-breaking figures underscore the critical role of health insurance in maintaining a healthy UK population. “Health insurance continues to play a vital role in providing timely access to medical care, complementing the life-saving work of the NHS,” she said. “Workplace health schemes in particular are essential in helping employees stay healthy and remain productive in their jobs.”

The data from the ABI, which has tracked health insurance trends since 1993, shows that the increasing adoption of workplace health policies is a key factor in the rise of claims and coverage. As businesses continue to recognize the importance of employee health, it is likely that this trend will continue into the future, with more individuals benefiting from these insurance schemes.