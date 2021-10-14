Recall of blood pressure medication in 2021: A hypertension drug has been recalled due to cancer risks.

Lupin Pharmaceutical has recalled certain batches of its Irbesartan tablets and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets due to the presence of N-nitrosoirbesartan, a cancer-causing chemical, in quantities over allowed specification limits.

From October 8, 2018 to September 20, 2021, the manufacturer received four reports of illness from Irbesartan and zero reports from Irbesartan plus Hydrochlorothiazide.

Lupin, on the other hand, claimed it has received no reports of illness linked to the recall, but is recalling the drug “out of an excess of caution.”

In the United States, the business is recalling all batches of Irbesartan 75 mg, 150 mg, and 300 mg tablets, as well as 150/12.5 mg and 300 mg/12.5 mg Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets.

Irbesartan is used to treat hypertension, blood pressure, diabetic nephropathy, an increased serum creatinine, and proteinuria in hypertension patients with Type 2 diabetes.

Irbesartan was available in 30- and 90-count bottles and was supplied to drug stores, mail-order pharmacies, supermarkets, and wholesalers across the country. You can get a complete list of recalled Irbesartan tablets here.

Irbesartan and hydrochlorothiazide are used to treat hypertension in people who require multiple medications to attain their blood pressure goals or who have hypertension that is not managed effectively with monotherapy.

The recalled medicine was available in 30- and 90-count bottles at drug stores, mail-order pharmacies, supermarkets, and wholesalers across the country. The complete list of recalled Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets can be seen here.

Irbesartan and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets should be taken by patients who are taking the recalled medication. For a different treatment option, they should contact their pharmacist or healthcare practitioner.

Inmar Rx Solutions Inc. can be reached at 1-855-769-3988/1-855-769-3989 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET with questions concerning the recall.

The recalled batches can be returned to Inmar Rx Solutions, Inc. at 635 Vine St, Winston Salem, NC 27101 for reimbursement of the impacted medication. On the side of the bottle label, there is a lot number.

As of January 7, 2021, Lupin will no longer be offering both drugs.