Recall of 52,022 pounds of chicken salad and dip due to the possibility of plastic contamination.

Willow Tree Poultry Farm in Massachusetts has recalled some of its ready-to-eat (RTE) products due to the possibility of contamination with “hard white plastic.”

The products were delivered to nine different states.

According to the notification on the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website, the company discovered the problem after receiving a customer complaint.

Meat and poultry products are considered “adulterated” under the Federal Meat Inspection Act (FMIA) and the Poultry Products Inspection Act (PPIA) if they are contaminated with foreign material “independent of the physical characteristics of the foreign material (e.g., form, size, hardness, etc.).”

The firm is recalling 52,022 pounds of chicken salad and dip products made between August 10 and August 13. Willow Tree Premium White Meat Caesar Chicken Dip, Willow Tree Premium White Meat Buffalo Chicken Dip, Willow Tree Premium White Meat Buffalo Chicken Salad, Willow Tree Premium White Meat Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad, and Willow Tree Premium White Meat Classic Chicken Salad are all included in this category.

The impacted products’ particular container sizes and sell-by dates can be found on the FSIS website. The recalled items were sold in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont at both retail and wholesale sites.

Inside the USDA mark of inspection, they carry the establishment number “EST.P-8827.” Here are some images of the products’ packaging.

There have been “no documented reports” of adverse reactions to the recalled products, according to the FSIS, but customers are warned not to eat them.

The FSIS stated, “These items should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

The nature of the “hard white plastic” is unknown, but hard or sharp foreign objects can cause “traumatic harm” such as gum or tooth damage, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). For example, the agency discovered 190 cases of both injury and non-injury cases of hard or sharp foreign objects in food between 1972 and 1997.

Objects with a maximum dimension of less than 7mm are stated to “rarely” cause injury or trauma, with the exception of newborns and the elderly.