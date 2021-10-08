Recall from Hobby Lobby: Do Not Use These Stools Because They Pose a Fall and Injury Risk.

Hobby Lobby, based in Oklahoma, is recalling thousands of wooden stools due to the risk of falling and injury. The products in question were sold all over the country.

According to the recall advisory released on the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the White Wood Stool has white squared-off legs and a brown, curved seat. The issue with the product is that it can break while in use, resulting in “fall and injury hazards.” The recall statement stated, “Hobby Lobby has received seven instances of the stool breaking while in use, including six incidents resulting in minor injuries.”

The recall affects about 14,000 units of stool. They stand about 24 inches tall and cost $80 at Hobby Lobby stores across the country from June to July of this year. Those who purchased the recalled product are encouraged to cease using it immediately and return it to a Hobby Lobby store for a full refund.

On the CPSC website, you can see a photo of the recalled product. Contact the firm at 800-326-7931 if you have any questions about the recall.

Stool Security

Apart from selecting a style that suits one’s tastes, there are a few other factors to consider while purchasing home furnishings such as stools. Features such as whether it is adjustable or matches the height of your counter, and whether it has a section where one may rest their feet, for example, are important considerations. When choosing stools, one should evaluate the stool’s material as well as whether or not it provides back support.

Those who have children should keep an eye on them while they are sitting on the stool, and picking ones with armrests and backrests may provide greater support and lower the risk of falling. Allowing young children to stand on the stool or climb it on their own increases the chance of the stool tumbling over and landing on top of the youngster.

Anti-tip gadgets can also help to prevent the stool from tipping over. When not in use, they can also be placed close to the wall or hidden.