Rare Talks Between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman

On Sunday in the West Bank, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz met Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas for the first formal Israeli-Palestinian negotiations since Prime Minister Naftali Bennett entered office in June.

Officials claimed Gantz traveled to the West Bank city of Ramallah for security and economic talks with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, who is 85 years old.

They arrived just hours after Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu returned from a White House meeting with US Vice President Joe Biden.

“Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmud Abbas (Sunday) evening to discuss security policy, civilian and economic issues,” Israel’s defense ministry said.

“Israel aims to adopt measures that would enhance the PA’s economy,” Gantz, the president of a centrist party in Israel’s government coalition, told Abbas. They also talked about how to shape the security and economic situations in the West Bank and Gaza,” the statement continued.

“They agreed to keep in touch in the future.”

Ghasan Alyan, the head of the Israeli military unit in charge of civil affairs in the Palestinian territories, attended the meeting, as did Hussein Al Sheikh, a top PA official, and Majid Faraj, the Palestinian intelligence chief.

On Twitter, Al Sheikh confirmed the meeting. After the bigger meetings, Gantz’s office stated the defense minister and Abbas had a “one-on-one meeting.”

In recent years, relations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority (PA), which is located in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, have worsened significantly.

Palestinians mocked former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was in power from 2009 to 2021.

While overseeing a steady rise of Jewish settlements in the West Bank, communities deemed as illegal under international law, he made no serious attempts toward settling the decades-old issue.

Bennett is a staunch nationalist who opposes Palestinian independence and was previously the head of a strong settlement lobbying group.

His office has stated that Israel’s ideologically diverse coalition, which includes both left-wingers and hawks like the prime minister, has no plans to restart peace talks.

Top Israeli officials, meanwhile, have expressed a desire to strengthen the PA, citing concerns about a new battle with Hamas Islamists in Gaza, which is distinct from the West Bank and is under Israeli blockade.

In May, Israel and Palestinian militants clashed in Gaza for eleven days, the region’s bloodiest hostilities since 2014, and unrest has persisted despite an Egypt-brokered ceasefire.

Following the death in Palestinian prison of a renowned activist, Abbas’s PA has come under increasing international scrutiny for an alleged crackdown on vital rights.

