Rappers Travis Scott and Drake have been sued in connection with a fatal Texas concert crush.

The law firm stated on Sunday that rappers Travis Scott and Drake have been sued for “inciting mayhem” after eight people were murdered and scores injured in a crush at a Texas event.

On Sunday, Texas law firm Thomas J. Henry Law said it had filed “one of the first lawsuits in the Travis Scott Astroworld Festival disaster,” according to an article published by the Daily Mail.

Kristian Paredes, a 23-year-old concertgoer, is the plaintiff. He was one among the “severely injured” at the concert on November 5th.

Around 50,000 people were in the audience at NRG Park in Houston when the mob began surging toward the stage as Scott was playing, causing chaos.

According to the complaint, Paredes, a Texas resident who is also suing concert promoters Live Nation and the venue, “felt an immediate push” at the front of the general admission area as Travis Scott took the stage.

“The audience became enraged, and a stampede ensued,” it continued.

“Many pleaded with Live Nation Entertainment security personnel for assistance, but they were ignored.”

Scott “had incited mayhem and turmoil at earlier gatherings,” according to the lawsuit, which says “defendants knew or should have known of (Scott’s) prior conduct.”

The suit claims that Drake, a Canadian rap superstar who performed alongside Scott during his headlining set, contributed to the crowd’s rush to the stage.

The complaint claims that when Drake joined Travis Scott onstage, he “helped excite the audience” despite knowing about Travis Scott’s previous behavior.

Even when the “crowd went out of control” and the “crowd mayhem ensued,” he continued to play, according to the report.

Survivors recounted chaotic images of people pressed up against each other, many of whom were trying to breathe.

When Scott, who founded the Astroworld music event in 2018, observed fans in distress near the stage, he reportedly paused his performance numerous times.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner told reporters on Saturday that authorities in Texas have launched a criminal investigation into the tragedy, which would include both homicide and narcotics detectives.

Authorities were reviewing camera footage and speaking with witnesses, concert organizers, and people who had been hospitalized, according to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

On Saturday, he told reporters that the eight victims slain ranged in age from 14 to 27 years old, with one person’s age unknown.

25 individuals were sent to the hospital as a result of the mayhem, while more than 300 people were treated on the spot for minor injuries.