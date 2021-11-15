Rapper Defends ‘Fragile,’ A China Satire With 30 Million Views

As his song reached more than 30 million views on YouTube, a rapper who wrote a viral Mandarin pop song mocking Chinese nationalists said he had no regrets about being blacklisted by Beijing.

Despite being censored in mainland China, Malaysian rapper Namewee’s song “Fragile,” which features Australian singer Kimberley Chen, has become a viral success in Asia and beyond.

The song appears to be a sweet love ballad, but it’s loaded with jabs at China’s “little pinks,” a moniker for the country’s online army of nationalist commenters, as well as the totalitarian government in Beijing.

“I never set limits for myself.”