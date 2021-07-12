Ramaphosa of South Africa deploys troops after ten people are killed in “rare” unrest.

President Cyril Ramaphosa stated on Monday that the country’s violent turmoil is unique in post-apartheid South Africa, as he dispatched troops to assist police in quelling the violence and looting caused by ex-president Jacob Zuma’s detention.

Soldiers were deployed on the streets of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, the country’s two most heavily populated provinces, which include Johannesburg, the country’s economic powerhouse, and Zuma’s home province.

“There have been acts of public violence of a nature rarely witnessed in the history of our democracy over the past few days and nights,” Ramaphosa said in a televised address to the nations, adding that he was addressing with “a heavy heart.”

Overworked cops are battling gangs who have pillaged establishments, stealing anything from bottles of alcohol to beds, refrigerators, and bath tubs.

Ten people have died, partly as a result of gunshot wounds received before the troops arrived, and 489 people have been arrested.

According to Ramaphosa, he has “authorized the deployment of defence force members in support of police operations.”

The army has previously stated that it will support police in “quelling the disturbance that has gripped both provinces in recent days.”

It was the second day in a row that Ramaphosa spoke to the nation about the violence.

As the Constitutional Court heard an application to challenge its landmark judgment to imprison Zuma for contempt of court, the violence erupted. After a marathon 10-hour sitting, a decision was made.

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison by the country’s top court on June 29 for obstructing an investigation into the corruption that plagued his nine years in power.

Zuma began serving his term on Thursday, although he is appealing the decision.

In an on-line hearing, Zuma’s lawyer Dali Mpofu said, “This court made fundamentally rescindable errors.”

However, one of the judges, Steven Majiedt, stated flatly that Zuma was convicted “because he defied this court’s ruling.”

Zuma is being “punished for more than disobedience” of a court order, according to Mpofu.

Despite his fraud and scandal-plagued past, the 79-year-old former anti-apartheid activist is still popular among many poor South Africans.

Zuma’s home province of KwaZulu-Natal, in the southeastern province of South Africa, is the epicenter of the disturbance. Smoke billowed from the roof of a major shopping center in the capital, Pietermaritzburg. The city’s banks, shops, and gas stations were all closed.

On Monday, police watched as retail stores in Durban and Johannesburg were trashed.

An AFP photographer noticed a corpse at one of the sites in Johannesburg, Gauteng province.

Over Johannesburg, a police helicopter hovered. Brief News from Washington Newsday.