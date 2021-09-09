Rallies in Kabul have been halted after the Taliban declared protests illegal.

On Thursday, protest organizers in Kabul canceled gatherings after the Taliban essentially outlawed protests, threatening violators with “serious legal action.”

Armed fighters dispersed hundreds of demonstrators around Afghanistan earlier this week, notably in Kabul, Faizabad in the northeast, and Herat in the west, where two people were killed.

Late Wednesday, the Taliban sought to quell any future social unrest by announcing that protests would require prior approval from the justice ministry, and that “for the time being” no rallies would be permitted.

According to AFP journalists, there was a notably larger Taliban presence on the streets of Kabul on Thursday morning, with armed men – including special forces in military fatigues – guarding street corners and manning checkpoints.

Because of the nighttime restriction, an organizer of a protest near the Pakistan embassy, where gunmen fired shots into the air on Tuesday to disperse a march, told AFP on Thursday that it had been canceled.

There were no signs of a protest at the site of another planned rally in the city.

Despite previous assurances of an inclusive administration for all Afghans, a Taliban provisional government, recruited only from loyalist ranks, formally began work this week with established hardliners in all critical positions and no women.

Following a shocking military victory that saw the Taliban overthrow the US-backed administration on August 15, the unveiling of the cabinet on Tuesday night was a crucial step in the Taliban’s consolidation of control.

Key leaders from the movement, particularly the Haqqani network — the most vicious Taliban branch infamous for devastating attacks – were given all of the top positions.

Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, who served as a senior official during the horrific Taliban rule from 1996 to 2001, has been named interim prime minister.

Mullah Yaqoob, the son of Taliban founder and late supreme commander Mullah Omar, was named defense minister, while Sirajuddin Haqqani, the Haqqani network chief, was chosen interior minister.

Abdul Ghani Baradar, a co-founder of the Taliban who presided over the signing of the US pullout deal in 2020, has been named deputy prime minister.

The dreaded Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, which was previously in charge of detaining and punishing those who refused to follow the movement’s rigid interpretation of sharia, has been restored.

Even as the Taliban gain power, they confront a massive burden in governing Afghanistan, which is beset by economic problems and security threats, especially from the Islamic State’s local affiliate. Brief News from Washington Newsday.