Rain-sodden Sydney’s 106-day lockdown comes to an end.

On Monday, ecstatic Sydney residents braved the rain and dreary skies to celebrate the end of nearly four months of lockdown, hoping to put an end to a period of “blood, sweat, and no beers” in Australia’s largest city.

A 106-day lockdown has been imposed on Sydney’s more than five million citizens in order to slow the spread of the highly transmissible Delta form.

Sydney was dusting off the cobwebs with new infections now dropping (New South Wales state recorded 479 cases on Monday) and more than 70% of over-16s twice vaccinated.

Customers waited up at hairdressers to get their home cuts and hair colors corrected, while cafes and restaurants opened their doors to anyone who could prove they were vaccinated.

“It’s a great atmosphere this morning,” said Hannah Simmons, proprietor of Gordon’s Caf? in Clovelly, a beachfront hamlet that survived the lockdown by serving takeaways, including dinners.

“The outdoor sitting will be a touch gloomy, but that’s fine. We’re really looking forward to getting back there and reopening. That’s fantastic.” Outside the caf?, builder Nick James claimed the building industry had been “up and down” throughout the lockdown. “It would be good if it was a little more sunny,” he added, “but what can you do?”

For many people, the end of lockdown meant a chance to go shopping. Hundreds of people flocked to a bargain Kmart store in Mount Druitt, western Sydney, at midnight, with social media photographs showing enormous lines building inside.

Since June, non-essential workers have been barred from entering stores, schools, salons, and offices, and personal freedom has been severely restricted.

Traveling more than five kilometers from home, visiting family, playing squash, perusing supermarkets, and attending funerals were all prohibited.

Tim Soutphommasane, an academic and former Australian race discrimination commissioner, told AFP that “few few countries have taken as severe or draconian an approach to managing Covid as Australia.”

Mass gatherings and international borders will remain restricted, and schools will not reopen in full for a few weeks.

However, otherwise, daily life will appear to be more normal.

Australia successfully controlled infections for the majority of the pandemic with border closures, lockdowns, and extensive testing and tracking.

However, the Delta variation put an end to any hopes of “Covid-zero,” at least in Melbourne and Sydney, which are instead focusing on “living with Covid.”

