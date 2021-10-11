Rain-sodden Sydney’s 106-day lockdown comes to an end.

On Monday, ecstatic Sydney residents braved the rain and dreary skies to mark the end of nearly four months of lockdown, hoping to put an end to a period of “blood, sweat, and no beers” in Australia’s largest city.

A 106-day lockdown has been imposed on Sydney’s more than five million citizens in order to slow the spread of the highly transmissible Delta form.

The city is dusting off the cobwebs as new infections plummet (New South Wales state recorded 496 cases on Monday) and more than 70% of over-16s are twice vaccinated.

Cafes and restaurants welcomed everyone who could show proof of vaccination, including 35-year-old Peter Morgan, who was taking advantage of his newly restored liberties.

“It’s so amazing, even though it’s like freezing outside,” he remarked. “It’s just these small things that help to alleviate a lot of the tension of being locked up.” “First and foremost, I’m going to see my folks. No, I’m not going to see my folks. I’m going to Lakemba for a Lebanese mixed plate before visiting my folks “he stated

Customers with scruffy hair waited at hairdressers all across the city to get their eyebrow-raising home cuts and color jobs corrected.

“I couldn’t wait to get my hair done,” said Brett Toelle, a Surry Hills salon customer whose last cut was 15 weeks ago. “That’s the longest I’ve gone without a haircut in my life.” For many people, the end of lockdown meant a chance to go shopping.

Hundreds of people flocked to a bargain Kmart store in Mount Druitt, western Sydney, at midnight, with social media photographs showing enormous lines building inside.

Others saw it as an opportunity to get their company back on track.

“It’s a great mood this morning,” said Hannah Simmons, owner of Gordon’s Cafe in Clovelly’s coastal area, which survived the lockdown by providing takeout.

“Outside sitting will be a touch gloomy, but that’s fine. We’re really looking forward to getting back there and reopening. That’s fantastic.” Since June, non-essential workers have been barred from entering stores, schools, salons, and offices, and personal freedom has been severely restricted.

Traveling more than five kilometers (three miles) from home, visiting family, playing squash, perusing stores, and attending funerals were all prohibited.

Tim Soutphommasane, a scholar, says that "few few countries have taken as severe or draconian an approach to regulating Covid as Australia."