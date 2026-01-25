Raila Odinga’s Political Legacy Sparks Bitter Power Struggles

Months after the death of Raila Odinga, the political landscape of Kenya has been rocked by a fierce internal battle within his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM). Former allies and political beneficiaries, once united under the “Baba” banner, are now torn apart as they fight for control over the political inheritance of the late opposition leader.

The period following Odinga’s passing has witnessed a brutal power struggle among those who once claimed to be his loyal heirs. Widely regarded as the ‘Enigma’ of Kenyan politics, Odinga’s death has left behind a vacuum that his political allies are scrambling to fill. Experts argue, however, that the late leader’s political capital cannot be inherited or replicated.

The Struggle for Control

The ODM has fragmented into three distinct factions, each vying for control of the party’s future. The first group, led by influential figures such as Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya, has embraced the idea of cooperation with President William Ruto, citing Odinga’s “Handshake” legacy. They argue that forging ties with the ruling party is key to achieving the ODM’s goals.

The second camp, the Fundamentalists, led by stalwarts such as Siaya Governor James Orengo and Otiende Amollo, holds fast to the opposition’s principles, viewing any form of alliance with Ruto’s government as a betrayal. These members are intent on keeping the spirit of resistance alive, maintaining the hardline stance that characterized Odinga’s leadership.

Lastly, the Odinga family itself—led by Oburu Oginga and Winnie Odinga—now finds itself navigating the delicate balance of maintaining its “royal” claim to the party’s legacy. However, with Raila’s passing, the family’s grip on the movement appears uncertain, and the notion of dynastic succession may be fading, much like other political families in Kenya’s history.

The Harsh Realities of Political Orphanhood

As the ODM leadership contends with these divisions, many are beginning to confront the harsh truth: there is no political inheritance awaiting those left behind. David Ndii, once a key figure in Odinga’s National Super Alliance (NASA), has starkly stated, “The political orphans have no inheritance. He is the party; the party is him.”

Indeed, Odinga’s political charisma was a unique force—one that cannot be inherited by any of his former lieutenants. As columnist Sarah Elderkin notes, figures within the party have weaponized his memory for their own ambitions, each claiming to know what “Baba” would have wanted. Yet, these claims are ultimately undermined by the fact that Odinga’s vision was not meant to be a shield for self-interest.

In the face of these internal squabbles, ODM’s future remains uncertain. The ghosts of Raila Odinga’s legacy linger, but it seems increasingly clear that the movement he championed is no longer about continuing his fight for a liberated Kenya—it is about securing relevance for those who were once his most trusted allies.